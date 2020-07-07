All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2

8107 North 33rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8107 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Ready for Immediate Move In! Fabulous 2 bed condo at 35th Ave/Northern--This home has a kitchen with stove and fridge, living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, laundry closet, and patio with storage shed. Patio is privately fenced in! Condo is close to shopping and has great freeway access! Fresh, clean, and ready for move in--all tile! No pets. No Section 8. Tenant to pay their own electric and 2/9 share of water/sewer/trash bill.

$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $875 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 have any available units?
8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 have?
Some of 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

