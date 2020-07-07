8107 N 33rd Dr Unit 2

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Ready for Immediate Move In! Fabulous 2 bed condo at 35th Ave/Northern--This home has a kitchen with stove and fridge, living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, laundry closet, and patio with storage shed. Patio is privately fenced in! Condo is close to shopping and has great freeway access! Fresh, clean, and ready for move in--all tile! No pets. No Section 8. Tenant to pay their own electric and 2/9 share of water/sewer/trash bill.



$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $875 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.