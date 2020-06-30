All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8035 N. 17th Dr.
8035 N. 17th Dr.

8035 North 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8035 North 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH TONS OF CURB APPEAL - Curb appeal galore in this well kept, charming neighborhood. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tons of upgrades and fresh paint. Everything in this home is brand new! Open floor plan with stunning laminate wood floors throughout (no carpet!). Formal living room. Incredible kitchen with beautiful white wood cabinets and breakfast bar with stainless steel dishwasher and smooth top range opens to cozy family room with wood burning brick fireplace. Shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Hall bathroom has large tiled shower, new vanity and fixtures and skylight! Washer/dryer hookups (tenant provides own washer/dryer). Decorator neutral interior paint and upgraded fixtures throughout. Lots of storage! Nice covered patio and easy care landscaping. Manual 2 car garage. Close to transportation, walking distance to light rail. great food and entertainment and Rio Salado College North. Tenant pays utilities. Pets on owner approval (3 pet limit: max 2 dogs, 30 lb weight limit with pet deposit). Available for immediate move in!

(RLNE5306603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8035 N. 17th Dr. have any available units?
8035 N. 17th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8035 N. 17th Dr. have?
Some of 8035 N. 17th Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8035 N. 17th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8035 N. 17th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8035 N. 17th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8035 N. 17th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8035 N. 17th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8035 N. 17th Dr. offers parking.
Does 8035 N. 17th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8035 N. 17th Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8035 N. 17th Dr. have a pool?
No, 8035 N. 17th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8035 N. 17th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8035 N. 17th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8035 N. 17th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8035 N. 17th Dr. has units with dishwashers.

