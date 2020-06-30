8035 N. 17th Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH TONS OF CURB APPEAL - Curb appeal galore in this well kept, charming neighborhood. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tons of upgrades and fresh paint. Everything in this home is brand new! Open floor plan with stunning laminate wood floors throughout (no carpet!). Formal living room. Incredible kitchen with beautiful white wood cabinets and breakfast bar with stainless steel dishwasher and smooth top range opens to cozy family room with wood burning brick fireplace. Shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Hall bathroom has large tiled shower, new vanity and fixtures and skylight! Washer/dryer hookups (tenant provides own washer/dryer). Decorator neutral interior paint and upgraded fixtures throughout. Lots of storage! Nice covered patio and easy care landscaping. Manual 2 car garage. Close to transportation, walking distance to light rail. great food and entertainment and Rio Salado College North. Tenant pays utilities. Pets on owner approval (3 pet limit: max 2 dogs, 30 lb weight limit with pet deposit). Available for immediate move in!



(RLNE5306603)