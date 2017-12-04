All apartments in Phoenix
8023 N 31ST Drive

8023 North 31st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8023 North 31st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This large townhouse features two master bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, with walk-in closet and second closet for added storage. Upgraded kitchen includes newer countertop. Inside laundry room off kitchen. Washer/dryer also included. Ceiling fans throughout. A private covered patio, storage shed and three car parking spaces (two covered) leading directly to unit are also great additions. Newer roof installed only two years ago. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the I-17 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8023 N 31ST Drive have any available units?
8023 N 31ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8023 N 31ST Drive have?
Some of 8023 N 31ST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8023 N 31ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8023 N 31ST Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 N 31ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8023 N 31ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8023 N 31ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8023 N 31ST Drive does offer parking.
Does 8023 N 31ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8023 N 31ST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 N 31ST Drive have a pool?
No, 8023 N 31ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8023 N 31ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 8023 N 31ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 N 31ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8023 N 31ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
