8023 N 31ST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

This large townhouse features two master bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, with walk-in closet and second closet for added storage. Upgraded kitchen includes newer countertop. Inside laundry room off kitchen. Washer/dryer also included. Ceiling fans throughout. A private covered patio, storage shed and three car parking spaces (two covered) leading directly to unit are also great additions. Newer roof installed only two years ago. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the I-17 freeway.