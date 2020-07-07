8002 West Pierson Street

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath washer and dryer in unit.

This home is $1249.00



This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has just been freshly painted and new carpet put in all the bedrooms. this home has a large backyard.



You want more information or to view this home please contact Mark at 602-501-3889.



APPLY TODAY!

Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age

security deposit $1249.00

non-refundable per deposit $150



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.