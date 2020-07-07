All apartments in Phoenix
Location

8002 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath washer and dryer in unit.
This home is $1249.00

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has just been freshly painted and new carpet put in all the bedrooms. this home has a large backyard.

You want more information or to view this home please contact Mark at 602-501-3889.

APPLY TODAY!
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
security deposit $1249.00
non-refundable per deposit $150

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 West Pierson Street have any available units?
8002 West Pierson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8002 West Pierson Street currently offering any rent specials?
8002 West Pierson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 West Pierson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 West Pierson Street is pet friendly.
Does 8002 West Pierson Street offer parking?
No, 8002 West Pierson Street does not offer parking.
Does 8002 West Pierson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 West Pierson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 West Pierson Street have a pool?
No, 8002 West Pierson Street does not have a pool.
Does 8002 West Pierson Street have accessible units?
No, 8002 West Pierson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 West Pierson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8002 West Pierson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 West Pierson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8002 West Pierson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

