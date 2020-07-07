8002 W. Mariposa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated

3 bedroom/2 bathroom freshly painted and tile throughout! - This home is freshly painted, and feels like brand new! This lovely and bright home has a wall of windows looking out to the enormous covered patio and backyard, with a large family room for everyone. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has rich and stylish cabinetry with new appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinet space.

The three bedrooms are nice sizes, with good storage.

The backyard is large and would be a great play area with plenty of room for entertaining. This home is close to shopping, dining and the freeway! Professionally managed.



Total monthly rent payment is $1350/mo, includes city sales tax and administration fee.



Applications are submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, fee is $40 per adult applicant.



