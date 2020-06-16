8 E Biltmore Estate

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $8,995) (May, Oct - Dec $7,250 a month) (June - Sept $6,450 a month) This community provides you with all that you will need, pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and underground parking garage for you! This prime second-floor unit offers stunning views of the Adobe golf course and South Mountain, from the living room, kitchen, and master suite. Meticulously maintained and has everything your heart desires to enjoy your stay. This home is designed with high ceilings, plenty of natural light, dark engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, SubZero & Wolf appliances, and a gas fireplace. The master retreat has a peaceful balcony overlooking the golf course.