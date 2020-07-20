7916 S 64th Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

With a fresh coat of a warm and inviting two-tone paint scheme, this home is immaculate and ready for immediate move in! The home features a great open floor plan on the main level with tile floors throughout and a gourmet kitchen that boasts granite counters, an island, cherry cabinets, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. The laundry facility is upstairs for convenience and has all brand new carpet throughout, updated ceiling fans and fixtures and a huge master suite with walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual sinks. The exterior boasts excellent curb appeal with simple but elegant desert landscaping design, plus a fenced in backyard and covered patio. The community pool is also just a short walk away. Schedule your showing today!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â