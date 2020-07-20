All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

7916 S 64th Ln

7916 South 64th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7916 South 64th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
With a fresh coat of a warm and inviting two-tone paint scheme, this home is immaculate and ready for immediate move in! The home features a great open floor plan on the main level with tile floors throughout and a gourmet kitchen that boasts granite counters, an island, cherry cabinets, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. The laundry facility is upstairs for convenience and has all brand new carpet throughout, updated ceiling fans and fixtures and a huge master suite with walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual sinks. The exterior boasts excellent curb appeal with simple but elegant desert landscaping design, plus a fenced in backyard and covered patio. The community pool is also just a short walk away. Schedule your showing today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 S 64th Ln have any available units?
7916 S 64th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 S 64th Ln have?
Some of 7916 S 64th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 S 64th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7916 S 64th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 S 64th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 S 64th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7916 S 64th Ln offer parking?
No, 7916 S 64th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7916 S 64th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 S 64th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 S 64th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7916 S 64th Ln has a pool.
Does 7916 S 64th Ln have accessible units?
No, 7916 S 64th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 S 64th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 S 64th Ln has units with dishwashers.
