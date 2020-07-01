All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 18 2020 at 6:30 PM

7911 South 54th Avenue

7911 South 54th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7911 South 54th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Estrella Mountain Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
If you are looking for an amazing 3 bed 2 bath home with a refreshing pool for those Laveen summers come check this out! This home has so many key features that stand out from beautiful dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliance, breakfast bar, neutral paint, glass walk in shower, carpeted bedrooms, synthetic backyard grass and much more. There is so much to love about this home! Pool service is also included. Washer/dryer hook ups avaliable.

Pets upon owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 South 54th Avenue have any available units?
7911 South 54th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7911 South 54th Avenue have?
Some of 7911 South 54th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 South 54th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7911 South 54th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 South 54th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7911 South 54th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7911 South 54th Avenue offer parking?
No, 7911 South 54th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7911 South 54th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 South 54th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 South 54th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7911 South 54th Avenue has a pool.
Does 7911 South 54th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7911 South 54th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 South 54th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7911 South 54th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

