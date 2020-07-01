7911 South 54th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

If you are looking for an amazing 3 bed 2 bath home with a refreshing pool for those Laveen summers come check this out! This home has so many key features that stand out from beautiful dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliance, breakfast bar, neutral paint, glass walk in shower, carpeted bedrooms, synthetic backyard grass and much more. There is so much to love about this home! Pool service is also included. Washer/dryer hook ups avaliable.



Pets upon owner approval.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.