7887 North 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great two story condo for rent near Northern & 51 freeway. The landlord has spent time and money between tenants to get this unit looking great! Improvements include all new kitchen appliances, new counter tops, new carpeting, recent interior paint, and newer laminate flooring. This condo features a balcony, gas fireplace, high ceilings, a one car garage, and a short walk to the community pool/spa, and grill/picnic area. Washer and dryer are included. There is nearby unassigned parking for a second vehicle. Sorry, no pets allowed-service animals only. Price shown does not include rental tax. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing. Gate code is #0880. Once you're in the gate, take an immediate left and go straight until you come to a parking area. Park there. Unit is nearby.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.