All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7887 North 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7887 North 16th Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:23 AM

7887 North 16th Street

7887 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7887 North 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great two story condo for rent near Northern & 51 freeway. The landlord has spent time and money between tenants to get this unit looking great! Improvements include all new kitchen appliances, new counter tops, new carpeting, recent interior paint, and newer laminate flooring. This condo features a balcony, gas fireplace, high ceilings, a one car garage, and a short walk to the community pool/spa, and grill/picnic area. Washer and dryer are included. There is nearby unassigned parking for a second vehicle. Sorry, no pets allowed-service animals only. Price shown does not include rental tax. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing. Gate code is #0880. Once you're in the gate, take an immediate left and go straight until you come to a parking area. Park there. Unit is nearby.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7887 North 16th Street have any available units?
7887 North 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7887 North 16th Street have?
Some of 7887 North 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7887 North 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7887 North 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7887 North 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7887 North 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7887 North 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7887 North 16th Street offers parking.
Does 7887 North 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7887 North 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7887 North 16th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7887 North 16th Street has a pool.
Does 7887 North 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 7887 North 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7887 North 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7887 North 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College