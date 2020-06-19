All apartments in Phoenix
7772 N 20TH Avenue

7772 North 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7772 North 20th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Very charming 2 bedroom townhome available in excellent location, very close to the I-17 and a stones throw from multiple shopping and dining options. Flowing open floorplan featuring a spacious downstairs living area with gorgeous wood flooring, an enchanting tile fireplace and double french doors allowing for lots of natural light. Stylish kitchen boasts and island/breakfast bar, attractive backsplash and plenty of cabinetry. Upstairs you will find 2 large master bedrooms, each with cozy carpeted floors, walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Enclosed brick patio with mature shade tree is a perfect spot to host a bbq or relax and enjoy the desert breeze. In addition, community offers a sparkling pool, ideal for cooling off on hot summer days. See this gem today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Does 7772 N 20TH Avenue have any available units?
7772 N 20TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7772 N 20TH Avenue have?
Some of 7772 N 20TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7772 N 20TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7772 N 20TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7772 N 20TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7772 N 20TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7772 N 20TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7772 N 20TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 7772 N 20TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7772 N 20TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7772 N 20TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7772 N 20TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 7772 N 20TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7772 N 20TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7772 N 20TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7772 N 20TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

