7772 N 20TH Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Very charming 2 bedroom townhome available in excellent location, very close to the I-17 and a stones throw from multiple shopping and dining options. Flowing open floorplan featuring a spacious downstairs living area with gorgeous wood flooring, an enchanting tile fireplace and double french doors allowing for lots of natural light. Stylish kitchen boasts and island/breakfast bar, attractive backsplash and plenty of cabinetry. Upstairs you will find 2 large master bedrooms, each with cozy carpeted floors, walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Enclosed brick patio with mature shade tree is a perfect spot to host a bbq or relax and enjoy the desert breeze. In addition, community offers a sparkling pool, ideal for cooling off on hot summer days. See this gem today!