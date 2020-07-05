7762 W Alvarado Street

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a spacious open floor plan. As soon as you walk in you are taken through the living room. The space is open and has plenty of room for guests. Kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, breakfast island, and stainless-steel appliances. You can access the 2 car garage with private alleyway entrance from the kitchen as well. You also have a half bath downstairs. Upstairs to your right you walk into a large master bedroom. This master suite boasts dual vanities, with extra room, closet space, separate shower and tub. All the bedrooms and laundry are upstairs. This incredible community features 2 pools, splash pads, greenbelts, basketball court, and well manicured lawns. This home is located directly across the street from the large community park.