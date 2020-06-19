All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7705 N 17TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7705 N 17TH Place
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:40 AM

7705 N 17TH Place

7705 North 17th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7705 North 17th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
RESORT STYLE Living at its BEST! This home has been recently REMODELED & UPGRADED! There's a ''breakfast nook'' (or the space can be used for the perfect office area), as your enter the home, just off to the left. The Living-room is bathed with natural light & has a bee-hive fireplace & has access to a wonderful easy care backyard. Located on a quiet & friendly cul-de-sac. You will enjoy Unlimited Access to the Resorts separate/Private ''Owners Pool''. In addition to the Resorts community pools & its Famous Lazy River, You will receive Discounts at the Resorts Restaurants & Reduced Spa and Fitness Rates. Conveniently located at the foot of Squaw Peak, close to Highway 51 & near multiple public parks & trails for hiking, biking and more. Live in Paradise today...It's Move in Ready for YOU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 N 17TH Place have any available units?
7705 N 17TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7705 N 17TH Place have?
Some of 7705 N 17TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 N 17TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
7705 N 17TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 N 17TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 7705 N 17TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7705 N 17TH Place offer parking?
No, 7705 N 17TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 7705 N 17TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 N 17TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 N 17TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 7705 N 17TH Place has a pool.
Does 7705 N 17TH Place have accessible units?
No, 7705 N 17TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 N 17TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 N 17TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College