7705 N 17TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

RESORT STYLE Living at its BEST! This home has been recently REMODELED & UPGRADED! There's a ''breakfast nook'' (or the space can be used for the perfect office area), as your enter the home, just off to the left. The Living-room is bathed with natural light & has a bee-hive fireplace & has access to a wonderful easy care backyard. Located on a quiet & friendly cul-de-sac. You will enjoy Unlimited Access to the Resorts separate/Private ''Owners Pool''. In addition to the Resorts community pools & its Famous Lazy River, You will receive Discounts at the Resorts Restaurants & Reduced Spa and Fitness Rates. Conveniently located at the foot of Squaw Peak, close to Highway 51 & near multiple public parks & trails for hiking, biking and more. Live in Paradise today...It's Move in Ready for YOU