All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr

7557 North Dreamy Draw Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

7557 North Dreamy Draw Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
1bed 1bathroom Step inside this condo to find neutral paint, formal living room w/ fireplace, carpet in the right places, and tile flooring in high traffic areas. Eat-in kitchen includes nude cabinets, solid surface countertops, breakfast bar, tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Nice size master has carpet, lots of natural light, and an immaculate bath with solid counters and tiled shower. Home fully remodeled. Hot water heater 3 years old, A/C 1 year old, Cozy fenced patio is ideal for relaxing with your favorite beverage after a hot Arizona day. I’m wanting a reliable tenant to occupy my apartment and handle it with care as if he/her own it. Send me email using property description for more details. (renthome798(AT)GMAIL.COM)

(RLNE5928361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr have any available units?
7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr have?
Some of 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr offers parking.
Does 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr have a pool?
No, 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr have accessible units?
No, 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College