7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

1bed 1bathroom Step inside this condo to find neutral paint, formal living room w/ fireplace, carpet in the right places, and tile flooring in high traffic areas. Eat-in kitchen includes nude cabinets, solid surface countertops, breakfast bar, tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Nice size master has carpet, lots of natural light, and an immaculate bath with solid counters and tiled shower. Home fully remodeled. Hot water heater 3 years old, A/C 1 year old, Cozy fenced patio is ideal for relaxing with your favorite beverage after a hot Arizona day. I’m wanting a reliable tenant to occupy my apartment and handle it with care as if he/her own it. Send me email using property description for more details. (renthome798(AT)GMAIL.COM)



(RLNE5928361)