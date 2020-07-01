All apartments in Phoenix
Location

7550 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Contact Maria via text/call at 623.570.3817 for showings or questions. Located just off of the Arizona Canal Trail, this condo has two bedrooms, one bath, a spacious living room, large bedrooms, a porch and a carport. Run the trails, walk to work, eat at one of your favorite dinner locations. This Condo will be ready for move in on March 13th.

This home is currently being enjoyed by residents. Please do not disturb. For questions please contact Maria via text/call at 623.570.3817. Rent does not city taxes. This home is professionally managed by Atlas AZ www.realatlas.com for application or more information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550 North 12th Street have any available units?
7550 North 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7550 North 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7550 North 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550 North 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7550 North 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7550 North 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7550 North 12th Street offers parking.
Does 7550 North 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7550 North 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550 North 12th Street have a pool?
No, 7550 North 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7550 North 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 7550 North 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7550 North 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7550 North 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7550 North 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7550 North 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

