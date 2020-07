Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This Beautiful Home is very private! Large 3 bedroom/with Den, 2 Bathroom, 2 car garage. Home has a open floor plan and is very spacious. Pool/Spa and back yard is completely landscaped. Pool service and landscape will be included.

Willing to have month to month, 3 month, 6 month or 1 year lease.