751 E PALMAIRE Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Location location location!! Brand new build located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Phoenix. Owner demolished previous home and built a beautiful modern new home located on a flood irrigated lot boasting 10 foot ceilings big open concept floor plan, a gourmet kitchen featuring a massive island, gas stove, build in microwave and wine bar, quartz counters, overlooking a spacious dining area, great room and wonderful lush green yard ready for entertainment. High end bathrooms custom showers, and 8 foot interior doors, and so much more to list! This home is the one for anyone looking to enjoy Central Phx with all this home has to offer being minutes away from Piestewa Peak for great hikes, close to 51 freeway, minutes to PV, Biltmore shopping, & some of the valleys best dining!