All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
751 E PALMAIRE Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

751 E PALMAIRE Avenue

751 East Palmaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

751 East Palmaire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location location location!! Brand new build located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Phoenix. Owner demolished previous home and built a beautiful modern new home located on a flood irrigated lot boasting 10 foot ceilings big open concept floor plan, a gourmet kitchen featuring a massive island, gas stove, build in microwave and wine bar, quartz counters, overlooking a spacious dining area, great room and wonderful lush green yard ready for entertainment. High end bathrooms custom showers, and 8 foot interior doors, and so much more to list! This home is the one for anyone looking to enjoy Central Phx with all this home has to offer being minutes away from Piestewa Peak for great hikes, close to 51 freeway, minutes to PV, Biltmore shopping, & some of the valleys best dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue have any available units?
751 E PALMAIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue have?
Some of 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
751 E PALMAIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 E PALMAIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College