7501 N 16TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Completely remodeled home!! Once you enter, you'll know, you just arrived home. Painted Inside & outside. Brand new kitchen w/ beautiful white cabinets, Quartz counter tops, Island & all stainless steel app. included. Gorgeous bathrooms w/ attractive, modern Vanities & colors. NEW ELECTRICAL panel, Plumbing has been inspected w/ video of the pipes. New doors, base boards, texture & light fixtures throughout the entire house. Beautiful Plank title in all traffic areas. Newer Double glass windows. Inside & large laundry room, Brand new water heater. HUGE 15,000 Sq. Ft Lot on a corner. Beautiful front yard w/lots of gras & Pavers. Enormous backyard completely fenced w/ new block. F Pool and Spa are heated and fenced, perfect to entertain or relax at the end of the day, Large covered Patio.