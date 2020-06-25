All apartments in Phoenix
7501 N 16TH Lane
7501 N 16TH Lane

7501 North 16th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7501 North 16th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Completely remodeled home!! Once you enter, you'll know, you just arrived home. Painted Inside & outside. Brand new kitchen w/ beautiful white cabinets, Quartz counter tops, Island & all stainless steel app. included. Gorgeous bathrooms w/ attractive, modern Vanities & colors. NEW ELECTRICAL panel, Plumbing has been inspected w/ video of the pipes. New doors, base boards, texture & light fixtures throughout the entire house. Beautiful Plank title in all traffic areas. Newer Double glass windows. Inside & large laundry room, Brand new water heater. HUGE 15,000 Sq. Ft Lot on a corner. Beautiful front yard w/lots of gras & Pavers. Enormous backyard completely fenced w/ new block. F Pool and Spa are heated and fenced, perfect to entertain or relax at the end of the day, Large covered Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 N 16TH Lane have any available units?
7501 N 16TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7501 N 16TH Lane have?
Some of 7501 N 16TH Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 N 16TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7501 N 16TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 N 16TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7501 N 16TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7501 N 16TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7501 N 16TH Lane offers parking.
Does 7501 N 16TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 N 16TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 N 16TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7501 N 16TH Lane has a pool.
Does 7501 N 16TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 7501 N 16TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 N 16TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 N 16TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
