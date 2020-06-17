750 E NORTHERN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

This two bedroom condo is packed with big features like all new Stainless Steel Appliances, also new Washer & Dryer. New Granite Counters, all new designer paint & Carpet, Tile flooring thru out. Balcony overlooks swimming pool. Located on the 2nd level with large veranda and extra storage rm. Open kitchen with breakfast bar opens to inviting living room with fireplace. Conveniently located close to major cross streets with privacy of interior lot behind secured gates. Community features Tennis/Club House/Media Rm, Work out Center plus pool & spa.