Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:08 PM

750 E NORTHERN Avenue

750 East Northern Avenue · (602) 570-6575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 East Northern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2153 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This two bedroom condo is packed with big features like all new Stainless Steel Appliances, also new Washer & Dryer. New Granite Counters, all new designer paint & Carpet, Tile flooring thru out. Balcony overlooks swimming pool. Located on the 2nd level with large veranda and extra storage rm. Open kitchen with breakfast bar opens to inviting living room with fireplace. Conveniently located close to major cross streets with privacy of interior lot behind secured gates. Community features Tennis/Club House/Media Rm, Work out Center plus pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 E NORTHERN Avenue have any available units?
750 E NORTHERN Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 E NORTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 750 E NORTHERN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 E NORTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
750 E NORTHERN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 E NORTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 750 E NORTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 750 E NORTHERN Avenue offer parking?
No, 750 E NORTHERN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 750 E NORTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 E NORTHERN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 E NORTHERN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 750 E NORTHERN Avenue has a pool.
Does 750 E NORTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 750 E NORTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 750 E NORTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 E NORTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
