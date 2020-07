Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Location! Location! Location! Premium midtown Phoenix location with easy access to freeways, light rail, shopping, entertainment and dozens of popular dining destinations! 2 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled ground floor condo with front patio and great location to the sparkling pool. App controlled digital thermostat, new toilets with soft close lids, on-site laundry, gorgeous pool, and BBQ areas. Blink and you may miss this wonderful opportunity to live in the middle of it all!