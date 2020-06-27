7422 S 28TH Place

Amenities
Location ,Location, Location!!!! Welcome to this amazing 3 Bed + den/flex room | loft | 3 Baths | 2017 built Home in a lovely Gated community! Gorgeous wood-look tile and modern color palette throughout main living area. Bright great room open to the eat-in kitchen that features white staggered cabinetry, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry, kitchen island w/ breakfast bar seating. The master retreat includes an attached bath with dual sink vanity , walk-in shower and roomy walk-in closet. Dual sink vanity in bath 2, Huge loft for entertainment. Washer/Dryer included. Close to downtown, major freeways, AZ mall. Perfect place to rent. See before its gone!!