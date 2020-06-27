All apartments in Phoenix
7422 S 28TH Place

7422 S 28th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7422 S 28th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location ,Location, Location!!!! Welcome to this amazing 3 Bed + den/flex room | loft | 3 Baths | 2017 built Home in a lovely Gated community! Gorgeous wood-look tile and modern color palette throughout main living area. Bright great room open to the eat-in kitchen that features white staggered cabinetry, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry, kitchen island w/ breakfast bar seating. The master retreat includes an attached bath with dual sink vanity , walk-in shower and roomy walk-in closet. Dual sink vanity in bath 2, Huge loft for entertainment. Washer/Dryer included. Close to downtown, major freeways, AZ mall. Perfect place to rent. See before its gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7422 S 28TH Place have any available units?
7422 S 28TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7422 S 28TH Place have?
Some of 7422 S 28TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7422 S 28TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
7422 S 28TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 S 28TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 7422 S 28TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7422 S 28TH Place offer parking?
No, 7422 S 28TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 7422 S 28TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7422 S 28TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 S 28TH Place have a pool?
No, 7422 S 28TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 7422 S 28TH Place have accessible units?
No, 7422 S 28TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 S 28TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7422 S 28TH Place has units with dishwashers.

