Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:54 PM

7421 South 27th Run

7421 South 27th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7421 South 27th Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

Enter into this stunning Home with a downstairs office/flex room, full hallway bath, laundry room with new front loading washer & dryer, 2 car attached garage w/epoxy flooring. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances granite countertops with TONS of cabinet space, upgraded cabinets & walk in pantry. Kitchen is open to family room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, and large loft. The master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Plantation shutters and custom blinds throughout. Beautifully landscaped low maintenance backyard with synthetic grass & pavers. Pictures do not do this home justice! - This is a MUST SEE! Owner would prefer No pets, however, may accept depending on size & breed with an additional non-refundable pet fee/per pet. $55.00 application fee, per adult 18 & over; $1950.00/mo rent + 4% monthly tax; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $1950.00 security deposit. Schedule a showing today: https://showmojo.com/l/bf18a500cf/7421-s-27th-run-phoenix-az-85042

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

