7404 W ST CHARLES Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

ALL NEW CARPET, NEWER PAINT, LOOKS, FEELS, SMELLS LIKE A NEW BUILD!! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE DESIRED COMMUNITY OF TRAILSIDE POINT. THIS WONDERFUL HOME HAS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM AT THE FRONT. THEN IT OPENS UP TO THE SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH OPEN KITCHEN. TWO GUEST BEDROOMS ON ONE SIDE OF THE LARGE GUEST FULL BATH, THEN A 3RD GUEST BEDROOM BY THE MASTER SUITE. MASTER ROOM HAS A NICE WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE MASTER BATH. LAUNDRY ROOM AND 2 CAR GARAGE! YES THE FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER ARE ALL INCLUDED!! NICE BACK YARD PATIO AS WELL, CLOSE TO PLAYGROUND. PROPERTY LOCATION IS GREAT NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE!