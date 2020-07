7324 W IAN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS NEWLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH IN LAVEEN MEADOWS. THIS IS THE OPEN AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR! FEATURING BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE LIVING AREAS AND BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. FRESH PAINT AND WARM NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT. THE EAT-IN KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A LARGE ISLAND PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. THE MASTER SUITE FEATURES A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL VANITY, AND WALK-IN SHOWER. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOW MAINTENANCE YARDS WITH PAVERS IN THE BACK AND A LARGE COVERED PATIO. CEILING FANS AND BRAND NEW WINDOW COVERINGS THROUGHOUT. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.