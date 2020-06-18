All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7315 South 17th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7315 South 17th Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

7315 South 17th Drive

7315 South 17th Drive · (928) 316-6703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7315 South 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and large walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 South 17th Drive have any available units?
7315 South 17th Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 South 17th Drive have?
Some of 7315 South 17th Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 South 17th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7315 South 17th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 South 17th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 South 17th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7315 South 17th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7315 South 17th Drive does offer parking.
Does 7315 South 17th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 South 17th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 South 17th Drive have a pool?
No, 7315 South 17th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7315 South 17th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7315 South 17th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 South 17th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 South 17th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7315 South 17th Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Revival on Indian School
930 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity