7315 South 17th Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering 1/2-month free!



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and large walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.