7303 W Donner Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Come see this large, spacious single story Laveen home with 5 bedrooms!

New paint and brand new hand scraped wood looking tile floor installed!

This home features a separate living and family room, with kitchen open to family room. Kitchen is a cooks dream with a large island great for entertaining the kids or guests. The home has a two car garage and a large lot. Many attractions - shopping, dinigng and movie theatre and the 202 extension all set to open soon. The home is within a mile of 59th and Baseline exit.

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com