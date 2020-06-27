All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 31 2019

7303 W Donner Dr

7303 West Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7303 West Donner Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Come see this large, spacious single story Laveen home with 5 bedrooms!
New paint and brand new hand scraped wood looking tile floor installed!
This home features a separate living and family room, with kitchen open to family room. Kitchen is a cooks dream with a large island great for entertaining the kids or guests. The home has a two car garage and a large lot. Many attractions - shopping, dinigng and movie theatre and the 202 extension all set to open soon. The home is within a mile of 59th and Baseline exit.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 W Donner Dr have any available units?
7303 W Donner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7303 W Donner Dr have?
Some of 7303 W Donner Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 W Donner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7303 W Donner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 W Donner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7303 W Donner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7303 W Donner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7303 W Donner Dr offers parking.
Does 7303 W Donner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7303 W Donner Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 W Donner Dr have a pool?
No, 7303 W Donner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7303 W Donner Dr have accessible units?
No, 7303 W Donner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 W Donner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 W Donner Dr has units with dishwashers.
