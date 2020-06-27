7303 W Donner Dr

Amenities
Come see this large, spacious single story Laveen home with 5 bedrooms!
New paint and brand new hand scraped wood looking tile floor installed!
This home features a separate living and family room, with kitchen open to family room. Kitchen is a cooks dream with a large island great for entertaining the kids or guests. The home has a two car garage and a large lot. Many attractions - shopping, dinigng and movie theatre and the 202 extension all set to open soon. The home is within a mile of 59th and Baseline exit.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com