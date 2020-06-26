730 E EUGIE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Enter this TOTAL remodel with light bright finishes. New gray carpet in living room and 1/2 bath convenient on main level. Kitchen is spacious and open with granite counter tops and beautiful dark cabinets. Second level features guest bedroom and full bath with tub/shower combo as well as large master bedroom with TWO closets! This townhome has one covered parking space and one reserved space. It is partially furnished and can be short term (3 months) or up to one year. Community pool, hiking, shopping and convenient access to the Valley. Washer/dryer included and storage unit. Tenant to pay $100 of HOA fee (inc. pool, water, garbage & sewer)