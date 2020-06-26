All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:38 AM

730 E EUGIE Avenue

730 East Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

730 East Eugie Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enter this TOTAL remodel with light bright finishes. New gray carpet in living room and 1/2 bath convenient on main level. Kitchen is spacious and open with granite counter tops and beautiful dark cabinets. Second level features guest bedroom and full bath with tub/shower combo as well as large master bedroom with TWO closets! This townhome has one covered parking space and one reserved space. It is partially furnished and can be short term (3 months) or up to one year. Community pool, hiking, shopping and convenient access to the Valley. Washer/dryer included and storage unit. Tenant to pay $100 of HOA fee (inc. pool, water, garbage & sewer)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 E EUGIE Avenue have any available units?
730 E EUGIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 E EUGIE Avenue have?
Some of 730 E EUGIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 E EUGIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
730 E EUGIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 E EUGIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 730 E EUGIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 730 E EUGIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 730 E EUGIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 730 E EUGIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 E EUGIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 E EUGIE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 730 E EUGIE Avenue has a pool.
Does 730 E EUGIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 730 E EUGIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 730 E EUGIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 E EUGIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
