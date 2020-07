Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

REMODELED TOWNHOUSE for lease. GREAT central location. New flooring, new bathroom, new counter tops, new paint. Dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove. Wood-burning behive fireplace. HUGE patio. Covered parking/carport right next to back door. NEW tile on the first floor, NEW carpet upstairs. Washer/dryer hook-up. Rent includes water/sewer/trash. Make this your home! Tenant to verify all facts and figures.