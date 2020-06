7221 N. 18th Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

POINTE, PRESERVE & PARK ALL WITHIN STEPS OF THIS ADORABLE REMODELED & UPDATED HOME W/ 20 FT. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS,FLAGSTONE & BEAUTIFUL NEUTRAL WOOD FLOORS,PICTURE WINDOWS, UPDATED KITCHEN W/ NEWER APPLS., LARGE ROOMS & MTN. VIEWS! QUIET, TUCKED AWAY LOCATION-SUPER GRASS BACKYARD W/ PEBBLE-TECH POOL/SPA! MADISON SCHOOLS-SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION TO FRWYS, DOWNTOWN, & AIRPORT! NO PETS ALLOWED PLEASE. POOL AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.