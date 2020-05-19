7213 W Saint Catherine Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 Bed 3 Bath Home near Park, School in well established Laveen community - Home sweet home! Fantastic move in ready home in Laveen Farms! Wonderful floor plan with formal living room, family room, loft, and 5 spacious bedrooms. Kitchen opens to the family room and offers custom cabinets, walk in pantry, and raised breakfast bar. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master has walk in closet, and adjoining bath with tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Huge backyard is complete with a covered patio, low care landscape. Great Location very close to Trailside Elementary School and huge city Park.

This Master Planned Community offers awesome mountain views, lake, children's park, basketball courts, walking and biking trails and kids splash pad...MUST SEE!!



(RLNE3278076)