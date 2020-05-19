All apartments in Phoenix
7213 W Saint Catherine Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

7213 W Saint Catherine Ave

7213 West St Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7213 West St Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Bed 3 Bath Home near Park, School in well established Laveen community - Home sweet home! Fantastic move in ready home in Laveen Farms! Wonderful floor plan with formal living room, family room, loft, and 5 spacious bedrooms. Kitchen opens to the family room and offers custom cabinets, walk in pantry, and raised breakfast bar. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master has walk in closet, and adjoining bath with tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. Huge backyard is complete with a covered patio, low care landscape. Great Location very close to Trailside Elementary School and huge city Park.
This Master Planned Community offers awesome mountain views, lake, children's park, basketball courts, walking and biking trails and kids splash pad...MUST SEE!!

(RLNE3278076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave have any available units?
7213 W Saint Catherine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave have?
Some of 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7213 W Saint Catherine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave offer parking?
No, 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave have a pool?
No, 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7213 W Saint Catherine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
