Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom 3 bath with an enormous loft with a balcony, and a den downstairs. This house has tile in all the right places, carpet in all the bedrooms. Open kitchen with a breakfast bar. Kitchen appliances are included. This home is a Must See. Priced to Rent. Perfect Location.