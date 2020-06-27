All apartments in Phoenix
7202 South 40th Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:39 AM

7202 South 40th Avenue

7202 South 40th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7202 South 40th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 South 40th Avenue have any available units?
7202 South 40th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7202 South 40th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7202 South 40th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 South 40th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7202 South 40th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7202 South 40th Avenue offer parking?
No, 7202 South 40th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7202 South 40th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 South 40th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 South 40th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7202 South 40th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7202 South 40th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7202 South 40th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 South 40th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7202 South 40th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7202 South 40th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7202 South 40th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
