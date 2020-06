Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Entertainers delight! Over 2000 sq feet in this wonderful modern home located in the CENTRAL CORRIDOR. Open floor plan lends itself to great entertaining and brand new floor throughout the living area. Gourmet kitchen opens to living area and features high-end finishes (black granite countertops) and stainless appliances. Other upgrades include travertine bathrooms, designer paints, and beautiful landscaping in the front and backyard. Rent to include front and backyard landscaping.