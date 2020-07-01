720 E ALICE Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated, light & bright, super clean, 2 bed/2 bath condo with triple exposures, vaulted ceilings, balcony, fireplace, and spacious bedrooms! Brand new, high-end Samsung stainless steel appliance package including a French door refrigerator with ice maker, hidden panel dishwasher, & slide-in chef's cooktop oven! Upgraded, high capacity washer/dryer in unit with Barn Door enclosure!Stylish bathrooms with new vanities, high-end fixtures, and custom designed walk-in shower & tub enclosures! Covered, balcony with mountain views & overlooking the pool area, yet cozy and ultra private. Unit also includes a large storage closet. Villa Alicia is zoned for the highly rated Sunnyslope High School, walking distance to all daily shopping, close to a variety of amazing restaurants, and just minutes to downtown! Call to schedule a viewing of this custom remodeled condo.