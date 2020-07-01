All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

720 E ALICE Avenue

720 East Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

720 East Alice Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully renovated, light & bright, super clean, 2 bed/2 bath condo with triple exposures, vaulted ceilings, balcony, fireplace, and spacious bedrooms! Brand new, high-end Samsung stainless steel appliance package including a French door refrigerator with ice maker, hidden panel dishwasher, & slide-in chef's cooktop oven! Upgraded, high capacity washer/dryer in unit with Barn Door enclosure!Stylish bathrooms with new vanities, high-end fixtures, and custom designed walk-in shower & tub enclosures! Covered, balcony with mountain views & overlooking the pool area, yet cozy and ultra private. Unit also includes a large storage closet. Villa Alicia is zoned for the highly rated Sunnyslope High School, walking distance to all daily shopping, close to a variety of amazing restaurants, and just minutes to downtown! Call to schedule a viewing of this custom remodeled condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 E ALICE Avenue have any available units?
720 E ALICE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 E ALICE Avenue have?
Some of 720 E ALICE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 E ALICE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
720 E ALICE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 E ALICE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 720 E ALICE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 720 E ALICE Avenue offer parking?
No, 720 E ALICE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 720 E ALICE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 E ALICE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 E ALICE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 720 E ALICE Avenue has a pool.
Does 720 E ALICE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 720 E ALICE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 720 E ALICE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 E ALICE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

