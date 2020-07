Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom and 3 full bathroom home. This home has one of the largest yards in the community and is fully landscaped. Separate bedroom and full bath on main floor as well as a beautiful chefs kitchen. Kitchen features granite with a large center island and cherry wood cabinets. Other features include: High ceilings, custom curtains on windows, plenty of storage, and tile flooring on main level. Walking/riding distance to Elementary school, parks, and shopping.