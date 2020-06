Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Laveen Farms subdivision. Separate living room and family room with formal dining in living. Kitchen boasts of extended cabinets, recessed lighting and breakfast bar. Tile in all the right places. Backyard offers a large covered patio, great for entertaining. Master bedroom with separate his and hers closet!Will not be far from new freeway, tons of shopping and dining near by!