709 E Cochise Drive A
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:54 PM

709 E Cochise Drive A

709 East Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 East Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute remodeled condo in Central Phoenix, nestled in the North Mountains just south of Pointe Tapatio Resort. Easy access to all the hiking trails and downtown/uptown arts district. Condo features 2 br/1.5 ba, a private patio with additional storage, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer available but not warrantied by owner. Complex has a large pool with BBQ area! $995 security deposit, rent $995 + 4% Tax/admin fee monthly + $150 one-time set up fee. $250 pet deposit per pet, only small pets upon owner approval. Listed by Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 E Cochise Drive A have any available units?
709 E Cochise Drive A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 E Cochise Drive A have?
Some of 709 E Cochise Drive A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 E Cochise Drive A currently offering any rent specials?
709 E Cochise Drive A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 E Cochise Drive A pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 E Cochise Drive A is pet friendly.
Does 709 E Cochise Drive A offer parking?
No, 709 E Cochise Drive A does not offer parking.
Does 709 E Cochise Drive A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 E Cochise Drive A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 E Cochise Drive A have a pool?
Yes, 709 E Cochise Drive A has a pool.
Does 709 E Cochise Drive A have accessible units?
No, 709 E Cochise Drive A does not have accessible units.
Does 709 E Cochise Drive A have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 E Cochise Drive A does not have units with dishwashers.
