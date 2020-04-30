709 E Cochise Drive A

Amenities

Cute remodeled condo in Central Phoenix, nestled in the North Mountains just south of Pointe Tapatio Resort. Easy access to all the hiking trails and downtown/uptown arts district. Condo features 2 br/1.5 ba, a private patio with additional storage, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer available but not warrantied by owner. Complex has a large pool with BBQ area! $995 security deposit, rent $995 + 4% Tax/admin fee monthly + $150 one-time set up fee. $250 pet deposit per pet, only small pets upon owner approval. Listed by Renters Warehouse.