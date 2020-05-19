707 W Mountain View Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

VACATION RENTAL OPPORTUNITY to stay in this Famous Architectural Gem of a residence. The Hill Top Haven property sits atop a private granite boulder Mountain. Designed by famed Architect Paul Christian Yeager, this stunning mid-century modern home features truly 360 degrees of the entire Phoenix valley, Mountain Ranges, and City Lights. The interior has been immaculately renovated while retaining all quintessential design elements, including soaring wooden vaulted ceilings, exposed stone walls, and massive exterior walls of glass showcasing this unique property's breath-taking views. Situated just seconds from all the hot-spots North Central Phoenix has to offer, and minutes from The Biltmore, Down-Town Phoenix, Arcadia, Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall & much more!