Phoenix, AZ
707 W Mountain View Road
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

707 W Mountain View Road

707 West Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

707 West Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Foothill Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACATION RENTAL OPPORTUNITY to stay in this Famous Architectural Gem of a residence. The Hill Top Haven property sits atop a private granite boulder Mountain. Designed by famed Architect Paul Christian Yeager, this stunning mid-century modern home features truly 360 degrees of the entire Phoenix valley, Mountain Ranges, and City Lights. The interior has been immaculately renovated while retaining all quintessential design elements, including soaring wooden vaulted ceilings, exposed stone walls, and massive exterior walls of glass showcasing this unique property's breath-taking views. Situated just seconds from all the hot-spots North Central Phoenix has to offer, and minutes from The Biltmore, Down-Town Phoenix, Arcadia, Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 W Mountain View Road have any available units?
707 W Mountain View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 W Mountain View Road have?
Some of 707 W Mountain View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 W Mountain View Road currently offering any rent specials?
707 W Mountain View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 W Mountain View Road pet-friendly?
No, 707 W Mountain View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 707 W Mountain View Road offer parking?
Yes, 707 W Mountain View Road offers parking.
Does 707 W Mountain View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 W Mountain View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 W Mountain View Road have a pool?
No, 707 W Mountain View Road does not have a pool.
Does 707 W Mountain View Road have accessible units?
No, 707 W Mountain View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 707 W Mountain View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 W Mountain View Road has units with dishwashers.
