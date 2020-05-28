All apartments in Phoenix
706 East Washington Street

Location

706 East Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Booker T. Washington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1880 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning three level townhome in the heart of downtown Phoenix located just one block from Bank One ballpark and the new convention center. This amazing home takes full advantage of the downtown urban lifestyle with spectacular city views and many upgraded appointments. Just steps from Chase Field, ASU, Farmer's Market, restaurants and local bars. This location has a walk score of 97 and a bike score of 96. Inside features include a spacious and open floor plan with lots of bright light and beautiful wood floors throughout. Loft style condo with modern feel. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and granite kitchen counters. Private master suite with huge walk in closet and awesome built-in wardrobe, chandelier, and great views from the balcony. Relax and watch the world go by on the shady front patio. Water, sewer, and trash included !

Give us a call today at 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 East Washington Street have any available units?
706 East Washington Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 East Washington Street have?
Some of 706 East Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 East Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 706 East Washington Street offer parking?
No, 706 East Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 706 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 East Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 706 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 706 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 East Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
