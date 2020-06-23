All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7049 S 7TH Lane

7049 South 7th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7049 South 7th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This excellent 3 story home is ready for immediate move-in and is an absolute steal! Spacious floor plan with over 2,200 sqft of living space - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms plus a bonus room/loft on the 3rd floor which could be used as a 4th bedroom. On the bottom floor you will find tile floors throughout, living room, dining room, a half bathroom and a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dark cherry cabinets. The second floor holds the master bedroom which has a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving, a large master bathroom with double sinks and a separate shower and tub, 2 secondary bedrooms and a guest bath. The top floor (which has it's own A/C unit!!) is home to a HUGE loft with gorgeous mountain views that would be perfect for an office, playroom, guest room, etc. The large front yard is maintained by the HOA and you also have a private fenced patio/yard with brick pavers and a storage shed. The garage has built-in cabinets and there is a full-size front loading washer and dryer in the inside laundry room. Nice community with a playground and lots of walking/biking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7049 S 7TH Lane have any available units?
7049 S 7TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7049 S 7TH Lane have?
Some of 7049 S 7TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7049 S 7TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7049 S 7TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7049 S 7TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7049 S 7TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7049 S 7TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7049 S 7TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 7049 S 7TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7049 S 7TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7049 S 7TH Lane have a pool?
No, 7049 S 7TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7049 S 7TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 7049 S 7TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7049 S 7TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7049 S 7TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
