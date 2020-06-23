7049 S 7TH Lane

Amenities

This excellent 3 story home is ready for immediate move-in and is an absolute steal! Spacious floor plan with over 2,200 sqft of living space - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms plus a bonus room/loft on the 3rd floor which could be used as a 4th bedroom. On the bottom floor you will find tile floors throughout, living room, dining room, a half bathroom and a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dark cherry cabinets. The second floor holds the master bedroom which has a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving, a large master bathroom with double sinks and a separate shower and tub, 2 secondary bedrooms and a guest bath. The top floor (which has it's own A/C unit!!) is home to a HUGE loft with gorgeous mountain views that would be perfect for an office, playroom, guest room, etc. The large front yard is maintained by the HOA and you also have a private fenced patio/yard with brick pavers and a storage shed. The garage has built-in cabinets and there is a full-size front loading washer and dryer in the inside laundry room. Nice community with a playground and lots of walking/biking paths.