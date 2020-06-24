Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7027 South 40th Place Phoenix, AZ 85042 - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse with vaulted ceilings, ceramic wood tile throughout, designer 2 tone paint, upgraded granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, newer cabinetry, carport and huge fenced backyard on a cul-de-sac lot. This townhouse has the largest backyard in the community! New roof, covered patio, plumbing. Located in a lush green neighborhood with lots of grass and trees.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



Link for Showing - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7027-south-40th-place



(RLNE5074035)