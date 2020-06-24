All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

7027 South 40th Place

7027 South 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7027 South 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cimarron

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7027 South 40th Place Phoenix, AZ 85042 - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse with vaulted ceilings, ceramic wood tile throughout, designer 2 tone paint, upgraded granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, newer cabinetry, carport and huge fenced backyard on a cul-de-sac lot. This townhouse has the largest backyard in the community! New roof, covered patio, plumbing. Located in a lush green neighborhood with lots of grass and trees.

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

Link for Showing - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7027-south-40th-place

(RLNE5074035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 South 40th Place have any available units?
7027 South 40th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 South 40th Place have?
Some of 7027 South 40th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 South 40th Place currently offering any rent specials?
7027 South 40th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 South 40th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7027 South 40th Place is pet friendly.
Does 7027 South 40th Place offer parking?
Yes, 7027 South 40th Place offers parking.
Does 7027 South 40th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7027 South 40th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 South 40th Place have a pool?
No, 7027 South 40th Place does not have a pool.
Does 7027 South 40th Place have accessible units?
No, 7027 South 40th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 South 40th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 South 40th Place has units with dishwashers.
