7022 N 28TH Drive

Lovely, surprisingly spacious home in lusciously green, gated community. The vaulted ceilings definitely give the space a towering feeling. Newer, rugged carpet gives elegant ambiance and comfort in knowing it will wear very well. Kitchen has all newer stainless appliances and granite counters along with plenty of cabinets. Service to very open dining area with glass table and chairs (pictured) which can stay if desired by your client. Living area is very open, bright and roomy. Master bedroom with Greek columns, sep tub/shower. Newer counters and double sink. These homes go very fast, especially when priced right, as this is.