Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7022 N 28TH Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

7022 N 28TH Drive

7022 North 28th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7022 North 28th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
oven
Lovely, surprisingly spacious home in lusciously green, gated community. The vaulted ceilings definitely give the space a towering feeling. Newer, rugged carpet gives elegant ambiance and comfort in knowing it will wear very well. Kitchen has all newer stainless appliances and granite counters along with plenty of cabinets. Service to very open dining area with glass table and chairs (pictured) which can stay if desired by your client. Living area is very open, bright and roomy. Master bedroom with Greek columns, sep tub/shower. Newer counters and double sink. These homes go very fast, especially when priced right, as this is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 N 28TH Drive have any available units?
7022 N 28TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7022 N 28TH Drive have?
Some of 7022 N 28TH Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 N 28TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7022 N 28TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 N 28TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7022 N 28TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7022 N 28TH Drive offer parking?
No, 7022 N 28TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7022 N 28TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7022 N 28TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 N 28TH Drive have a pool?
No, 7022 N 28TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7022 N 28TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 7022 N 28TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 N 28TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7022 N 28TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
