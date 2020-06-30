All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:49 PM

7018 W Sophie Lane

7018 West Sophie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7018 West Sophie Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bd 2 ba Home in Laveen Meadows. Great Open Space with 1780 Sq Ft of Living Area. This Home Features Granite Countertops, Tile Flooring, and an Oversized Covered Patio. Washer and Dryer Included. Located close to New Loop 202 Freeway, Shopping, Schools and Restaurants. Rent: $1450 + $7 processing/mo (NO RENTAL TAX) One time $150.00 Admin Fee $1450 Security Deposit $55/adult Application Fee This Home is Tenant Occupied. Available March 20, 2020. Please Contact Kristi to schedule a showing: 320-267-1943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 W Sophie Lane have any available units?
7018 W Sophie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 7018 W Sophie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7018 W Sophie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 W Sophie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7018 W Sophie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7018 W Sophie Lane offer parking?
No, 7018 W Sophie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7018 W Sophie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7018 W Sophie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 W Sophie Lane have a pool?
No, 7018 W Sophie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7018 W Sophie Lane have accessible units?
No, 7018 W Sophie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 W Sophie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7018 W Sophie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7018 W Sophie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7018 W Sophie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

