7018 W Sophie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bd 2 ba Home in Laveen Meadows. Great Open Space with 1780 Sq Ft of Living Area. This Home Features Granite Countertops, Tile Flooring, and an Oversized Covered Patio. Washer and Dryer Included. Located close to New Loop 202 Freeway, Shopping, Schools and Restaurants. Rent: $1450 + $7 processing/mo (NO RENTAL TAX) One time $150.00 Admin Fee $1450 Security Deposit $55/adult Application Fee This Home is Tenant Occupied. Available March 20, 2020. Please Contact Kristi to schedule a showing: 320-267-1943