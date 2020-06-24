7009 East Acoma Drive

Amenities

Short Term Lease!!! 1 month minimum!! Beautiful remodeled condo in desirable ''Plaza Residence'' resort style gated community in Scottsdale. Completely furnished. Split floor plan with 2 master suites.Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Elegant wood floors throughout the house, Master bedroom has a large, walk-in closet, and king size pillow top bed. Second bedroom has two twin beds and attached bath. All linens, dishes, cookware, towels included.Bathrooms are fully remodeled. Perfect location close to entertainment and golf & country clubs in Scottsdale.Please call for price details.

