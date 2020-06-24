All apartments in Phoenix
7009 East Acoma Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:43 AM

7009 East Acoma Drive

7009 E Acoma Dr · (480) 630-6336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7009 E Acoma Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1139 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Short Term Lease!!! 1 month minimum!! Beautiful remodeled condo in desirable ''Plaza Residence'' resort style gated community in Scottsdale. Completely furnished. Split floor plan with 2 master suites.Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Elegant wood floors throughout the house, Master bedroom has a large, walk-in closet, and king size pillow top bed. Second bedroom has two twin beds and attached bath. All linens, dishes, cookware, towels included.Bathrooms are fully remodeled. Perfect location close to entertainment and golf & country clubs in Scottsdale.Please call for price details.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 East Acoma Drive have any available units?
7009 East Acoma Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 East Acoma Drive have?
Some of 7009 East Acoma Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 East Acoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7009 East Acoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 East Acoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7009 East Acoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7009 East Acoma Drive offer parking?
No, 7009 East Acoma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7009 East Acoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 East Acoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 East Acoma Drive have a pool?
No, 7009 East Acoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7009 East Acoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 7009 East Acoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 East Acoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 East Acoma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
