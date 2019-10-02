All apartments in Phoenix
7009 E Acoma Drive 2043

7009 East Acoma Drive · (480) 616-2098 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7009 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 bath condo near Kierland - Two bedroom, two bath condo in an unbeatable location. Close to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale quarter, shopping, restaurants, golf courses and other entertainment. The unit offers a large patio with a south facing private view. Open family room and kitchen with tile flooring, fireplace and informal dining area. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Two master bedrooms, perfect for roommates. Gated community, with 2 pools, fitness room, and billiards.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 06/01/2020

TYPE: Condo
YEAR BUILT: 1994
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1098
GARAGE: Reserved Parking
FENCED YARD: [NA]

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer, trash

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: Small pets only
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
• Monthly premium starting at $5/month
• Call for more details or click the link below for more info
• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5699058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 have any available units?
7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 have?
Some of 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 currently offering any rent specials?
7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 is pet friendly.
Does 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 offer parking?
Yes, 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 does offer parking.
Does 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 have a pool?
Yes, 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 has a pool.
Does 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 have accessible units?
No, 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 E Acoma Drive 2043 does not have units with dishwashers.
