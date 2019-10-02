7009 E Acoma Drive 2043

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool pool table garage

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 bath condo near Kierland - Two bedroom, two bath condo in an unbeatable location. Close to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale quarter, shopping, restaurants, golf courses and other entertainment. The unit offers a large patio with a south facing private view. Open family room and kitchen with tile flooring, fireplace and informal dining area. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Two master bedrooms, perfect for roommates. Gated community, with 2 pools, fitness room, and billiards.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 06/01/2020



TYPE: Condo

YEAR BUILT: 1994

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS:2

SQ FT: 1098

GARAGE: Reserved Parking

FENCED YARD: [NA]



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer, trash



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: Small pets only

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or

? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

• Monthly premium starting at $5/month

• Call for more details or click the link below for more info

• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/



