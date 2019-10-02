7009 E Acoma Drive 2043

Amenities
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 bath condo near Kierland - Two bedroom, two bath condo in an unbeatable location. Close to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale quarter, shopping, restaurants, golf courses and other entertainment. The unit offers a large patio with a south facing private view. Open family room and kitchen with tile flooring, fireplace and informal dining area. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Two master bedrooms, perfect for roommates. Gated community, with 2 pools, fitness room, and billiards.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 06/01/2020
TYPE: Condo
YEAR BUILT: 1994
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1098
GARAGE: Reserved Parking
FENCED YARD: [NA]
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer, trash
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description
PET RULE: Small pets only
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
• Monthly premium starting at $5/month
• Call for more details or click the link below for more info
• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
