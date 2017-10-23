6928 South 50th Drive

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

This spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home features two stories, ceramic tile on bottom level, formal dining and living room, carpeted bedrooms, and a backyard big enough for gatherings! This home lies in a very desirable location just minutes away from restaurants, shopping and hiking trails. This home will go fast so don't waste any time, apply today!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.