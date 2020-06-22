6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

NO SECTION 8 AND NO PETS ALLOWED. Relax in the private spa or take a break from the sun in the shade of the covered patio in the backyard of this home! The eat-in kitchen features a prep island and opens to the family room with sliding glass doors leading to the patio/backyard. Head upstairs to find the loft and bedrooms. A double door entry, separate garden tub/shower, private toilet room, and spacious walk-in closet complete the Master suite. Secondary bedrooms also have walk-in closets. Perks include a new garbage disposal and fresh interior paint! Less than a five minute walk to community parks/greenbelts, and 4 miles to Walmart Supercenter and dining options at Tuscano Towne Center. Also near bus stops/golfing. NO SECTION 8 AND NO PETS ALLOWED