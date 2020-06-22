All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue

6917 West St Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6917 West St Charles Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
NO SECTION 8 AND NO PETS ALLOWED. Relax in the private spa or take a break from the sun in the shade of the covered patio in the backyard of this home! The eat-in kitchen features a prep island and opens to the family room with sliding glass doors leading to the patio/backyard. Head upstairs to find the loft and bedrooms. A double door entry, separate garden tub/shower, private toilet room, and spacious walk-in closet complete the Master suite. Secondary bedrooms also have walk-in closets. Perks include a new garbage disposal and fresh interior paint! Less than a five minute walk to community parks/greenbelts, and 4 miles to Walmart Supercenter and dining options at Tuscano Towne Center. Also near bus stops/golfing. NO SECTION 8 AND NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue have any available units?
6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue have?
Some of 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 W ST CHARLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College