6911 E REDFIELD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM/ 3 BATHROOM IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH A PRIVATE HEATED POOL & SPA. Located in the desirable 85254 area code, this home offers everything someone wants while vacationing in Scottsdale, AZ. The front door leads you immediately into the large living area with a large TV & many places to relax. If you keep walking you will notice the open concept dining area with another TV, a dining table & a fireplace to keep you warm in the winter months. The kitchen includes a great breakfast bar & eat-in nook making it so everyone has somewhere to sit. The same goes for sleeping, walk down the hall & see the vast amount of beds this property is equipped with. The Master includes its' own bathroom and a separate entrance to the backyard. As you walk out of the back door onto the covered patio, you will see a beautiful seating area and an enormous pool. This backyard is made for a beautiful Arizona day with family & friends. Enjoy the pool, relax in the spa, lay out in the sun, have lunch or dinner under the gazebo, & at night, roast marshmallows in the fire pit, all while making memories at this gorgeous home. Heated Pool Fee is $450 per week. Hot Tub is heated year round.



Old Town Scottsdale is just moments away for restaurants, shopping, and amazing nightlife. The 101 Freeway is close for easy access to local festivals, sporting events such as MLB Spring training, The Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, etc.



You will not want to miss out on the intimacy of this amazing home, while still enjoying everything a high-end resort offers, so book today!!