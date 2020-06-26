All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 4 2020

6911 E REDFIELD Road

6911 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

6911 East Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM/ 3 BATHROOM IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH A PRIVATE HEATED POOL & SPA. Located in the desirable 85254 area code, this home offers everything someone wants while vacationing in Scottsdale, AZ. The front door leads you immediately into the large living area with a large TV & many places to relax. If you keep walking you will notice the open concept dining area with another TV, a dining table & a fireplace to keep you warm in the winter months. The kitchen includes a great breakfast bar & eat-in nook making it so everyone has somewhere to sit. The same goes for sleeping, walk down the hall & see the vast amount of beds this property is equipped with. The Master includes its' own bathroom and a separate entrance to the backyard. As you walk out of the back door onto the covered patio, you will see a beautiful seating area and an enormous pool. This backyard is made for a beautiful Arizona day with family & friends. Enjoy the pool, relax in the spa, lay out in the sun, have lunch or dinner under the gazebo, & at night, roast marshmallows in the fire pit, all while making memories at this gorgeous home. Heated Pool Fee is $450 per week. Hot Tub is heated year round.

Old Town Scottsdale is just moments away for restaurants, shopping, and amazing nightlife. The 101 Freeway is close for easy access to local festivals, sporting events such as MLB Spring training, The Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, etc.

You will not want to miss out on the intimacy of this amazing home, while still enjoying everything a high-end resort offers, so book today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
6911 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 6911 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
6911 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 6911 E REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6911 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 6911 E REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 6911 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 E REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 6911 E REDFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 6911 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 6911 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
