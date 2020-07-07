6850 West Coolidge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house has been renovated & is ready to be called home! The living room has dual ceiling fans & tile flooring to help beat the Arizona heat. You'll love the openness of this space, the kitchen, dining, & living room all flow together effortlessly! Prepare your favorite meals in the stylish kitchen that includes granite counter tops, an appliance package, & ample cabinet space. There's also an additional room with hardwood style flooring that makes a great entertainment area or formal dining room. It also leads to the back patio/yard which includes a shed! The rooms have been updated with fresh neutral colors that allows for easy & quick decorating. If you have a green thumb, this home already has a peach tree in the backyard. *Monthly city tax 2.3%* *This one's pet-friendly* To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.