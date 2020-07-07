All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6850 West Coolidge Street

6850 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

6850 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house has been renovated & is ready to be called home! The living room has dual ceiling fans & tile flooring to help beat the Arizona heat. You'll love the openness of this space, the kitchen, dining, & living room all flow together effortlessly! Prepare your favorite meals in the stylish kitchen that includes granite counter tops, an appliance package, & ample cabinet space. There's also an additional room with hardwood style flooring that makes a great entertainment area or formal dining room. It also leads to the back patio/yard which includes a shed! The rooms have been updated with fresh neutral colors that allows for easy & quick decorating. If you have a green thumb, this home already has a peach tree in the backyard. *Monthly city tax 2.3%* *This one's pet-friendly* To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6850 West Coolidge Street have any available units?
6850 West Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6850 West Coolidge Street have?
Some of 6850 West Coolidge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6850 West Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
6850 West Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6850 West Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6850 West Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 6850 West Coolidge Street offer parking?
No, 6850 West Coolidge Street does not offer parking.
Does 6850 West Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6850 West Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6850 West Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 6850 West Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 6850 West Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 6850 West Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6850 West Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6850 West Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.

