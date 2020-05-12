All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

6832 W Carter Rd

6832 West Carter Road · No Longer Available
Location

6832 West Carter Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79ad79b063 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with den This home has a formal dining room and open kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, an island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. The living room has an awesome view of the back yard that features a pool and waterfall. The split floor plan separates the master bedroom from the remaining room. The Master bedroom has a soaking bathtub with a large walk in closet. New carpet in the Master Bedroom and Den. Beautiful backyard with a covered patio for relaxing and enjoying company or quiet time. Move in Ready- Weekly Pool Service included. Please note city plus rental tax total 4.3% . Pet friendly to 1 mature cat or 45lb or under adult dog.

Application fee: $45 per adult; nAdmin fee: $200 (due at lease signing); nPet deposit: $200 per pet (refundable); nTax: City rental tax plus admin fee total 4.3% monthly. nHelping Heroes Discount available for first responders and military. Disposal Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 W Carter Rd have any available units?
6832 W Carter Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6832 W Carter Rd have?
Some of 6832 W Carter Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6832 W Carter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6832 W Carter Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 W Carter Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6832 W Carter Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6832 W Carter Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6832 W Carter Rd offers parking.
Does 6832 W Carter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 W Carter Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 W Carter Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6832 W Carter Rd has a pool.
Does 6832 W Carter Rd have accessible units?
No, 6832 W Carter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 W Carter Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6832 W Carter Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

