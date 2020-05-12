6832 W Carter Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79ad79b063 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with den This home has a formal dining room and open kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, an island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. The living room has an awesome view of the back yard that features a pool and waterfall. The split floor plan separates the master bedroom from the remaining room. The Master bedroom has a soaking bathtub with a large walk in closet. New carpet in the Master Bedroom and Den. Beautiful backyard with a covered patio for relaxing and enjoying company or quiet time. Move in Ready- Weekly Pool Service included. Please note city plus rental tax total 4.3% . Pet friendly to 1 mature cat or 45lb or under adult dog.



Application fee: $45 per adult; nAdmin fee: $200 (due at lease signing); nPet deposit: $200 per pet (refundable); nTax: City rental tax plus admin fee total 4.3% monthly. nHelping Heroes Discount available for first responders and military. Disposal Dryer Garage Pool