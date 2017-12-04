6832 S 57th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home on golf course lot in gated community. No neighbors behind nor on one side. All rooms are larger than the normal home, family room plus loft, one bedroom downstairs, 3 car garage,nice private deck overlooking greens.Home in Laveen.