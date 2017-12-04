All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

6832 S 57th Ave

6832 South 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6832 South 57th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cottonfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home on golf course lot in gated community. No neighbors behind nor on one side. All rooms are larger than the normal home, family room plus loft, one bedroom downstairs, 3 car garage,nice private deck overlooking greens.Home in Laveen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 S 57th Ave have any available units?
6832 S 57th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6832 S 57th Ave have?
Some of 6832 S 57th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6832 S 57th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6832 S 57th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 S 57th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6832 S 57th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6832 S 57th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6832 S 57th Ave does offer parking.
Does 6832 S 57th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 S 57th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 S 57th Ave have a pool?
No, 6832 S 57th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6832 S 57th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6832 S 57th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 S 57th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6832 S 57th Ave has units with dishwashers.
